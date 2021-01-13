Q: Are there concerns with Robert Thomas on the faceoff? He’s always been paired on the ice with another natural center.
A: There should be, because his numbers last season, around 43 percent if I recall, weren't very good. He said he put on weight in the offseason and is stronger, which he thinks will help him. That line, with him, Jaden Schwartz and Mike Hoffman, isn't a great faceoff line, so there could be some rearranging done late in games if the Blues were trailing and had an offensive zone start.