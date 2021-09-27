Rock and Rolling Stones

Without a doubt, the weekend's hottest ticket was the tour-opening concert by the Rolling Stones. Sunday's show rocked the Dome at America's Center with the band's greatest hits and a heartfelt tribute to longtime drummer Charlie Watts. Music critic Kevin C. Johnson and photojournalist Robert Cohen were in the house to show you what you missed.
And if Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal's "Rent" duet as part of last night's Tony Awards left you longing for more, you're in luck: The "Rent" 25th anniversary farewell tour announced a stop in November at Stifel Theatre.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor