Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and iHeartRadio • rockpaperpodcast.com

Shane Presley discovered podcasting after seeing comedian Jay Larson’s show. He immediately was hooked. He began his podcast, "Rock Paper Podcast," in 2014 with friend Chris Bumeter. After about a year, Bumeter stepped down to focus on his family. Nearly 900 episodes have come out featuring local musicians, comedians and others.

“I love being able to sit and talk music with some of my favorite locals like Steve Ewing from the Urge, Radio Rich Dalton and Lern from KSHE 95,” Presley says. “I also love being bands’ very first interview and helping others discover great new talents like Bleach, Dead Format and so many others.”

Presley says the show allows him to get out to meet new people, see the city and experience all that St. Louis has to offer. Before the pandemic, Presley found his guests by attending shows and approaching the artists afterward. Now, COVID-19 has helped Presley extend his podcast to national talent with the assistance of Zoom.

The host also prefers to leave his shows largely unedited, enjoying the way the show sounds like a conversation.

“I enjoy the rawness of it,” Presley says. “I like to press record and see what happens. The editing part is fun, though, adding the theme song and cutting up to making the show come to life.” By Jenna Jones

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.