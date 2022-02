An exhibition more than 15 years in the making will debut this weekend at the St. Louis Art Museum. "Paintings on Stone: Science and the Sacred, 1530-1800" features more than 75 unusual works, painted by Renaissance artists on slabs of stone. "These are very different from the kinds of paintings museum visitors are used to," SLAM curator Judith Mann tells our Jane Henderson. "And these are things they likely won't get to see again."