Rockwell Beer Co., a new craft brewery in the city's Botanical Heights neighborhood, includes Brasswell, a casual dining concept from acclaimed chef Gerard Craft serving burgers, brats and other beer-friendly fare.
What to order Craft's Brasserie by Niche provides the template for the griddled burger.
Where Brasswell at Rockwell Beer Co., 1320 South Vandeventer Avenue • More info 314-256-1657; rockwellbeer.com • Hours 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday)