When 8 p.m. Sept. 17 • Where St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $39-$50 • More info livenation.com

Among the current wave of young rising rappers is Rod Wave, riding high on his third album, “Soulfly.” The album includes “Richer,” “Street Runner” and “Tombstone.” He’s definitely one to watch. By Kevin C. Johnson