A longtime journalist who travels the country in an RV writes about sports history and current games along Route 66, from Chicago to Santa Monica, California. In “Roadtrip America: A Sports Fan’s Guide to Route 66,” Ron Clements shares information from professional sports including hockey, basketball, football and baseball, along with information about auto and horse racing, golf, and rodeos. A detailed reference for future travelers of the Mother Road. By Jane Henderson