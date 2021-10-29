 Skip to main content
Ron Clements
Ron Clements

When 6 p.m. Oct. 29 • Where Left Bank Books, 399 North Euclid Avenue • How much Free with registration; proof of COVID-19 vaccination required • More info left-bank.com

A longtime journalist who travels the country in an RV writes about sports history and current games along Route 66, from Chicago to Santa Monica, California. In “Roadtrip America: A Sports Fan’s Guide to Route 66,” Ron Clements shares information from professional sports including hockey, basketball, football and baseball, along with information about auto and horse racing, golf, and rodeos. A detailed reference for future travelers of the Mother Road. By Jane Henderson

