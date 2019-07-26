Cardinal Catastrophe Services, Inc. is an innovative storm-related damage recovery and restoration firm with offices in Edwardsville. Cardinal Catastrophe Services specializes in recognizing storm damage, pursuing insurance claims for repair or replacement of the damaged area and then completion of the restoration work at a level that exceeds customer's expectations. Visit cardinalcat.com or call (618) 659-9800 for more information.
Runners-up: Darr Roofing, H&F Exteriors, L&J Roofing and Consulting Services, Inc.