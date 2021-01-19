Room for Wainwright

Q: If the Cardinals want to bring back Adam Wainwright to give him a proper sendoff, fine. But if the team is really interested in seeing what it has in its young talent, wouldn't it be better off letting Wainwright walk?
A: If the Cardinals think the sendoff is the top benefit to bringing him back, they shouldn't bring him back. Simple as that. I don't think that's the top reason, or even close. Potential is great, but the Cardinals rotation, while deep with potential, is short on been-there-done-that and Wainwright (and Molina for that matter) has a lot of it. If the Cardinals are going to thrust young arms into the spotlight, there isn't a better veteran to have around to help shepherd the flock than Wainwright (and Molina). Bring him back because of his stuff and his intangibles, and because of his relatively affordable price all things considered. The emotional stuff is just extra. If the Cardinals feel like they are a better team without Wainwright, so be it. But I would disagree with that opinion, strongly.