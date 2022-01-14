 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roosevelt Collier
0 comments

Roosevelt Collier

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19-20, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 21-22, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 • Where Ferring Jazz Bistro, 3536 Washington Boulevard • How much $10-$36, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info jazzstl.org

Pedal steel guitarist Roosevelt Collier is at Ferring Jazz Bistro for five nights, joined by St. Louis’ own Funky Butt Brass Band. Collier previously guested on the band’s “Onward” album. His latest album is “Exit 16,” produced by Michael League of Snarky Puppy. “This record is a record about me,” he said in a statement. “It’s telling a story of who I am, where I’m from and where I’m going.” Collier has collaborated with the Allman Brothers Band, Buddy Guy, the String Cheese Incident, Los Lobos, Robert Randolph and others. By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News