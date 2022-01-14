Pedal steel guitarist Roosevelt Collier is at Ferring Jazz Bistro for five nights, joined by St. Louis’ own Funky Butt Brass Band. Collier previously guested on the band’s “Onward” album. His latest album is “Exit 16,” produced by Michael League of Snarky Puppy. “This record is a record about me,” he said in a statement. “It’s telling a story of who I am, where I’m from and where I’m going.” Collier has collaborated with the Allman Brothers Band, Buddy Guy, the String Cheese Incident, Los Lobos, Robert Randolph and others. By Kevin C. Johnson