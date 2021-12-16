Root Food + Wine in Augusta has created an exceptional sweet spot for itself. The elegant dishes featuring local, seasonal ingredients from chef and owner Philip Day make this Missouri wine country restaurant a dining destination, but if you live nearby — or if you don’t mind the drive — its cozy dining rooms inside a 100-plus-year-old house and its warm hospitality (not at all stuffy or overbearing) might compel you to make Root a regular stop. Day draws intensely satisfying flavors from his larder, even during late fall: a smoky, soulful soup featuring oyster mushrooms; a play on stroganoff that sharpens tender beef and potato dumplings with a white-cheddar froth; a hickory smoke-scented play on s'mores that sends you into the night dreaming of campfires and whiskey.