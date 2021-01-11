Rosin bags

Q: What substances besides resin are permitted to use by pitchers? If pitchers used resin with pine tar or another banned substance would you consider that cheating?
A: Count me in the camp that would like pitchers to have a better grip on a baseball. I imagine this question stems from the lawsuit in Orange County, and it's an interesting one. In recent years, the seams on the baseball have gotten lower, and you've seen the blisters and issues that have potentially sprouted as a result of that (see: Lynn, Lance). In cold weather, hitters and pitchers both benefit from the pitcher having a grip on the pearl. There are rules about foreign substances -- beyond rosin -- but teams look the other way for the benefit/safety of the hitter when it's cold, when the pitcher isn't getting funky movement, isn't flaunting the rules, etc.
The concoction that's at the center of the lawsuit in Orange County was a mixture of rosin, pine tar, and the Manny Mota Stick substance. As you probably know, pitchers have used other recipes that include Bullfrog sunscreen, and you'll see that on their forearm, for example, and that got a lot of attention when the memo went out about the crackdown on foreign substances.
Baseball should do better to clarify this gray area, but that lawsuit is going to make it less likely at the moment.