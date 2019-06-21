Description: Rossman School is a co-educational, independent elementary day school for students age 4 through sixth grade. Rossman’s mission is to provide a strong, well-balanced education in a nurturing school community committed to excellence.
Nestled on a 20-acre campus and equipped with state-of-the-art technology, Rossman School provides a warm, nurturing environment in which children enjoy learning. Combining modern techniques with strong traditional values, the school's curriculum ensures a solid foundation in academics, athletics and the arts as well as strong character development. Rossman students also learn how to learn as teachers emphasize the process of learning by modeling techniques and strategies and encouraging questions.
High and consistent standards promote student responsibility for the development of a positive self-image and the realization of each child’s intellectual, physical, social, emotional and creative potential. Our thoughtfully designed program allows children to develop the problem-solving, critical thinking, organization, and collaboration skills future leaders need.
Sector: Education
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1917
Employees: 51
Website: rossmanschool.org