Roxie, Velma and all that jazz

The Muny opened the final musical of its 103rd season last night in Forest Park, a glitzy production of Kander and Ebb's "Chicago." It's a show that glorifies murder, celebrity worship, manipulation of the media and lampooning of the legal system, but it does so with such style, attitude and conviction that it's downright breathtaking, theater critic Calvin Wilson says. The Muny production does not disappoint.
A collection of curious pieces by the highly respected ceramic sculptor Kathy Butterly will be among new exhibitions opening this weekend at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis. Jane Henderson talks to the artist about her work.
And St. Louis chef Juwan Rice will appear Wednesday on “Guy’s Grocery Games” on the Food Network. Rice, 20, started selling his baked goods at age 14 and soon launched his own business.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor