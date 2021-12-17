When 7 p.m. Dec. 17; 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m. Dec. 18 • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $20-$75; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info metrotix.com

Children should be delighted by “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” in which characters from the 1964 stop-motion TV special come to life onstage. The classic story teaches a valuable lesson about embracing our differences — and about the importance of good dental hygiene. By Calvin Wilson