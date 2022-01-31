Rumble at the Dome

More than 44,000 wrestling fans showed up at the Dome on Saturday for the WWE Royal Rumble. Were you there? Browse our gallery of images from the event, which was also broadcast to Peacock subscribers.

Three St. Louis-area arts organizations will share an unexpected $3 million gift from the estate of a local artist. Louetta Buechler of Twin Oaks died in December and was a longtime member of Craft Alliance, the St. Louis Artists' Guild and Laumeier Sculpture Park.

And after a delay due to COVID among the show's cast and crew, "The Prom" opened last week at the Fox. Read what theater critic Calvin Wilson thought of the show.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor