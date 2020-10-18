Ryan Helsley

He is the right-handed version of Genesis Cabrera. Helsley brings heat but he lacks command. He struck out 10 batters in 12 innings, but he walked eight and hit a batter. Overall, Helsley was 1-1 with one save, two holds and a 5.25 ERA. He eventually got on track after coming off the COVID-19 list. In his last five regular season outings he didn’t allow a run in 4 2/3 innings. Helsley made two playoff appearances and he retired five batters while allowing one run.
GRADE: C-plus
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!