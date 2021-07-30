Ryse Nightclub reopening

Dance music is back at Ryse Nightclub at Ameristar Casino after being sidelined for over a year by the pandemic. Swedish progressive house DJ Alesso performs July 31, followed by Zedd on Aug. 20 and Nghtmre on Sept. 17, all big names in the dance arena. “It’s encouraging to see how excited people are to come back and get together again,” says Amin Mohabbat, founder of B&W Productions, which books DJ shows at Ryse and elsewhere with Disco Donnie Presents. “You’ll feel that at the events. The vibe will be special.” By Kevin C. Johnson