Safest way to enjoy live music again — for now

Drive-in concerts
When Through June 20 • Where Drive-In St. Louis, 5555 St. Louis Mills Boulevard, Hazelwood • More info 314-528-2020; driveinstl.com
Throughout this pandemic, we’ve seen lots of creativity when it comes to artists finding ways to share their music with fans — front-porch concerts, social media livestreams, even pop-up shows from a rolling flat-bed trailer. Drive-In St. Louis has found a way of gathering hundreds of people for a live performance while still allowing plenty of space for social distancing. In time for Memorial Day weekend, a series of outdoor concert-and-music events launched on the sprawling parking lot at the former St. Louis Mills shopping mall in Hazelwood. Bands perform on a stage and are broadcast on LED screens; a movie is shown after the concert. Audio is transmitted to each vehicle via FM radio, and there’s space for up to 450 cars. The initial lineup was so popular that the events were extended. GH
