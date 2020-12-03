Safety plan

2021 PLANS AT SAFETY?
QUESTION: With Josh Bledsoe and Tyree Gillispie presumably leaving, the safety position looks thin next year. Do you think Martez Manuel will move back to join Jalani Williams as the high safeties? Is Williams ready to live up this "4-star" rating when he was recruited? Brown is another one who has had some good things written about him. Will he be ready to start?
MATTER: Unless Mizzou taps into the transfer market and lands a more experienced player who can play immediately in 2021, my hunch is the three safeties will be Manuel, Williams and Stacy Brown - assuming Mizzou uses the same scheme in 2021. As long as Ryan Walters is still the coordinator, I would think they'll stick with that three-safety look. This past offseason, Manuel came on strong during the summer after moving down to the strong safety position, but he knows the free safety/boundary safety roles having played back there as a freshman in 2019. Walters will play the three best guys in the combination that works best for the defense, whether Manuel stays closer to the box as the strong safety or moves back into one of the two deep positions. Manuel has played close to an All-SEC level this year at times. He's so physical and seems to have strong instincts when he plays closer to the action. I'd be hesitant to move him. The staff likes Williams a lot. He's learned from two very good players the last two years and, for what it's worth, has graded really well by PFF when he's been on the field. Could one of next year's incoming freshmen join the mix? Maybe Daylan Carnell? There will be some young options to push for roles.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!