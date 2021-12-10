 Skip to main content
Sage at Sophie’s
When 9 p.m. Dec. 10 • Where Sophie’s Artist Lounge, 3333 Washington Boulevard • How much $10-$15; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info metrotix.com

The newly relocated Sophie’s Artist Lounge in Grand Center presents Sage at Sophie’s this weekend with international DJ Rich Medina. This is a special edition of the Friday night spin that features DJs from St. Louis. DJ Agile One will deliver a breakdance-inspired hip-hop set. Medina is known for his Jump N Funk parties. By Kevin C. Johnson

