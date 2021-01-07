Q: The Blues still have some salary-cap concerns. If they assign waivers to a player and no one claims him, does the team get to use the salary-cap space? Is there a thought to waive a Jacob de la Rose, for instance?
A: If the Blues waive a player and no one claims him, the Blues are responsible for the salary. The only thing that could help is if a player is on a two-way contract. They would save money and cap space in that case with the lower AHL salary kicking in. Also, a more veteran player with a salary over $1.075 million will count against the cap only by the amount exceeding the $1.075 million. So you could save some money in that instance. One last thing. You can carry as few as 20 skaters on your opening day roster (plus 2 goalies) in trying to be cap compliant.