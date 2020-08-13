Salt + Smoke

392 North Euclid Avenue • 314-727-0200; saltandsmokestl.com
Reservations • Not accepted
Hours • 1:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
Capacity • Outdoor dining only; first come, first served
PPE • Masks required except while eating and drinking
There are four locations of this St. Louis-style barbecue restaurant in the metro area, and it is consistently ranked among the best. While the dining rooms remain closed, each location has patio space. We visited the Central West End restaurant. The waitstaff, all masked, adhered to safety guidelines throughout our visit. We were offered paper menus, or we could use our phones to scan a QR code and access the menu. Other diners felt appropriately distanced from our table. Restrooms are closed to the public, and an employee let us inside to use the restroom. It was a beautiful day to sit outside and enjoy the brisket, burnt ends toasted ravioli, and macaroni and cheese. The sauces were served in small, plastic containers. The experience of dining at a restaurant again — albeit outside — was more than worth it. By Aisha Sultan
