Saluki love

Q: Can the Salukis get some love? They are 6-0 and are going to be good for seasons to come.
A: Indeed. That was a big win at Butler last night. I've got a good friend who has been telling me Bryan Mullins is going to be the next big thing in college coaching. Maybe I should start listening. Pretty wild that their top four leading scorers are sophomores. Mullins is going to have to fight off some bigger-school poachers for his players. Hopefully he can. Congrats on a great start. Sounds like it's going to get sweeter, too.