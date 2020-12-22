 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saluki love
0 comments

Saluki love

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year

Q: Can the Salukis get some love? They are 6-0 and are going to be good for seasons to come.

Southern Illinois vs. Bradley at Arch Madness

Southern Illinois coach Bryan Mullins yells to his team during the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Photo by Robert Cohen

A: Indeed. That was a big win at Butler last night. I've got a good friend who has been telling me Bryan Mullins is going to be the next big thing in college coaching. Maybe I should start listening. Pretty wild that their top four leading scorers are sophomores. Mullins is going to have to fight off some bigger-school poachers for his players. Hopefully he can. Congrats on a great start. Sounds like it's going to get sweeter, too.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports