 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sam Quinones
0 comments

Sam Quinones

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 7 p.m. Nov. 16 • Where facebook.com/leftbankbooks.stlHow much Free • More info left-bank.com

Sam Quinones’ new nonfiction book “Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth” is a follow-up to his lauded “Dreamland.” He finds, though, stories of community hope amid a national opioid epidemic, such as one about a man who secretly kept a community center open for kids in a devastated neighborhood. He’ll talk to St. Louis journalist Ben Westhoff, who also has investigated contemporary drug addiction (“Fentanyl, Inc.”). By Jane Henderson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News