Sam Quinones’ new nonfiction book “Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth” is a follow-up to his lauded “Dreamland.” He finds, though, stories of community hope amid a national opioid epidemic, such as one about a man who secretly kept a community center open for kids in a devastated neighborhood. He’ll talk to St. Louis journalist Ben Westhoff, who also has investigated contemporary drug addiction (“Fentanyl, Inc.”). By Jane Henderson