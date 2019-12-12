Some artful storytelling here, even if we are left to wonder about the narrator’s reliability. While Sam doesn’t seem to appear in the events of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, it’s clear he had access to every character for what had to be hours of interviews. He weaves those stories into a believable and harrowing narrative. He does not sugarcoat the facts, revealing every horror of Christmastown with a plain delivery that stays this side of jolly.
But is this history or propaganda? Is this simply what the new regime in Christmastown wants us to know? I could have used a bit more back story on how the place became such a hateful cesspool and what role Sam might have played. Remember: He is not a young snowman. His own igloos probably have a few skeletons.