Samantha Fish, Django Knight

When 8 p.m. Jan. 12 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25-$25, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com
Bluesy singer Samantha Fish is following up her “Kill or Be Kind” album with her latest, “Faster.” “The whole record has the theme of taking charge, of a relationship or of life in general. “I really thought that after 2020 I’d end up with a really dismal, bleak album,” she says, “but instead we came up with something that’s fun and sexy and so empowering.” By Kevin C. Johnson