 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Samantha Fish, Django Knight
0 comments

Samantha Fish, Django Knight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Samantha Fish

Samantha Fish

When 8 p.m. Jan. 12 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25-$25, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Bluesy singer Samantha Fish is following up her “Kill or Be Kind” album with her latest, “Faster.” “The whole record has the theme of taking charge, of a relationship or of life in general. “I really thought that after 2020 I’d end up with a really dismal, bleak album,” she says, “but instead we came up with something that’s fun and sexy and so empowering.” By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News