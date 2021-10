When 8 p.m. Oct. 21 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $28; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

It’s another big DJ night at the Factory. Since opening in July with deadmau5, the venue has showcased DJ talent including Madeon and Porter Robinson. Next up is Dutch DJ San Holo. By Kevin C. Johnson