San Jose Sharks
San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) scores a goal against Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

2021 record: 21-28-7 (7th, West)

Players to watch: Issues abound. Declining defensemen Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Marc-Edouard Vlasic combine to eat up $26.5 million in cap space. Top winger Evander Kane creates a distraction with off-ice issues. No. 2 winger Timo Meier is coming off a lackluster campaign, as is top center Logan Couture. Forward Tomas Hertl is a year away from unrestricted free agency — and thus the subject of trade rumors. Unproven Adin Hill and the well-traveled James Reimer share goaltending duties.

Outlook: GM Doug Wilson remains convinced that his aging team has one more playoff run left. That view is not widely held in the industry. The Sharks need to hit the reset button.

