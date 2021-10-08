San Jose Sharks

Players to watch: Issues abound. Declining defensemen Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Marc-Edouard Vlasic combine to eat up $26.5 million in cap space. Top winger Evander Kane creates a distraction with off-ice issues. No. 2 winger Timo Meier is coming off a lackluster campaign, as is top center Logan Couture. Forward Tomas Hertl is a year away from unrestricted free agency — and thus the subject of trade rumors. Unproven Adin Hill and the well-traveled James Reimer share goaltending duties.