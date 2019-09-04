LOCATION: The Sand Ridge State Forest (SRSF) office is located approximately 1.5 miles northwest of Forest City, Illinois, in Mason County.
Total acres: 7,500
Huntable acres: 6,600
Open acres: 300
Timbered acres: 6,000
Sand Ridge State Forest is characterized by a flat to gently rolling terrain. Forest consists of approximately 3,500 acres of hardwoods and 2,500 acres of pine. Open acres are prairie and wildlife management fields.
SEASONS:
Deer, turkey, game birds, waterfowl, squirrel, coyote
For more information: Visit the Sand Ridge Sportsman Digest at: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/Parks/Pages/SandRidge.aspx