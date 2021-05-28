Visit the beach without traveling far from home with a trip to Sandcastle Beach at the Magic House. It takes 10 truckloads of sand to turn the museum’s backyard into a paradise perfect for relaxing under an umbrella, digging for seashells and building a sandcastle as world champion Dan Belcher sculpts a gigantic castle — his 17th for the museum. The native St. Louisan has traveled the world creating sand sculptures and will work as the Magic House artist in residence through June 6. By Valerie Schremp Hahn