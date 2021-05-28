 Skip to main content
Sandcastle Beach
Sandcastle Beach

Sandcastle Beach at the Magic House

Dan Belcher of Sandscapes works on a candy-themed sand sculpture at the Magic House on May 23, 2012, in Kirkwood. 

When Starts May 28; hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday • Where The Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with $12 admission • More info 314-822-8900; magichouse.org

Visit the beach without traveling far from home with a trip to Sandcastle Beach at the Magic House. It takes 10 truckloads of sand to turn the museum’s backyard into a paradise perfect for relaxing under an umbrella, digging for seashells and building a sandcastle as world champion Dan Belcher sculpts a gigantic castle — his 17th for the museum. The native St. Louisan has traveled the world creating sand sculptures and will work as the Magic House artist in residence through June 6. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

