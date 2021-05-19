 Skip to main content
Sandwiches from Pastaria Deli & Wine
Pastaria Deli sandwich

A prosciutto sandwich from Pastaria Deli & Wine in Clayton

 Photo by Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch

The prepared-food menu at Gerard Craft's new restaurant-market hybrid Pastaria Deli & Wine features sandwiches distinguished by terrific ingredients and impeccable technique. The Volpi Hertiage Prosciutto sandwich rounds out its luscious namesake ingredient with cultured butter and accents it with lemon agrumato and giardiniera. 

Where Pastaria Deli & Wine, 7734 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton • More info 314-773-7755; pastariadeliwine.com 

Read: Gerard Craft pivots to market-restaurant hybrid

