Sandwiches from Pastaria Deli & Wine

The prepared-food menu at Gerard Craft's new restaurant-market hybrid Pastaria Deli & Wine features sandwiches distinguished by terrific ingredients and impeccable technique. The Volpi Hertiage Prosciutto sandwich rounds out its luscious namesake ingredient with cultured butter and accents it with lemon agrumato and giardiniera.
Where Pastaria Deli & Wine, 7734 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton • More info 314-773-7755; pastariadeliwine.com
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
