Sandwiches from ReVoaked Sandwiches

After cooking for the Gamlin Restaurant Group and the short-lived Oaked in Soulard, Stephan Ledbetter opened ReVoaked Sandwiches in late 2019 in the Central West End. He turns out smart sandwiches both familiar (Italian cold cuts) and of his own creation (the Chicken Popper, chicken in whipped jalapeño-garlic cream cheese with fried onions).
Where ReVoaked Sandwiches, 12 South Euclid Avenue • More info 314-349-9017; revoaked.com
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
