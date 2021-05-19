 Skip to main content
Sandwiches from ReVoaked Sandwiches
Sandwiches from ReVoaked Sandwiches

Revoaked Swine and Dine

The Swine & Dine sandwich from ReVoaked Sandwiches in the Central West End

 Photo by Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch

After cooking for the Gamlin Restaurant Group and the short-lived Oaked in Soulard, Stephan Ledbetter opened ReVoaked Sandwiches in late 2019 in the Central West End. He turns out smart sandwiches both familiar (Italian cold cuts) and of his own creation (the Chicken Popper, chicken in whipped jalapeño-garlic cream cheese with fried onions).

Where ReVoaked Sandwiches, 12 South Euclid Avenue • More info 314-349-9017; revoaked.com

Read: ReVoaked Sandwiches packs punchy flavors between bread

