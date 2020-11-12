 Skip to main content
Santa’s Magical Kingdom
Santa’s Magical Kingdom

When Nov. 20-Jan. 10; 5:30-10:30 p.m. daily • Where Jellystone Park, 5300 Fox Creek Road, Pacific • How much $25 per vehicle, up to eight passengers; $40 for large vans and other vehicles • More info santasmagicalkingdom.com

The 35-acre Jellystone Park is transformed for the holidays with animated scenes, special effects and millions of lights, including a gingerbread village, a giant toy land, three tunnels of lights and hundreds of giant 3D starbursts, which are new this year. Santa will be waving from a distance, but children can still drop off letters for him.

Nighttime parades

For a chance to see Santa and watch colorfully illuminated displays roll through the streets, check out some of these nighttime parades, a few of which have become “reverse” parades, meaning spectators drive past stationary decorations and lights.

• Washington, 6 p.m. Nov. 27

• Highland, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 (reverse parade)

• Wentzville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5

• Festus-Crystal City, 7 p.m. Nov. 30

• Pevely-Herculaneum, 7 p.m. Dec. 3

• Union, 6 p.m. Dec. 11

• Collinsville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 (reverse parade)

• De Soto, 6 p.m. Dec. 5

• St. Clair, 6 p.m. Dec. 12

