Santa’s Magical Kingdom

When Nov. 20-Jan. 10; 5:30-10:30 p.m. daily • Where Jellystone Park, 5300 Fox Creek Road, Pacific • How much $25 per vehicle, up to eight passengers; $40 for large vans and other vehicles • More info santasmagicalkingdom.com

The 35-acre Jellystone Park is transformed for the holidays with animated scenes, special effects and millions of lights, including a gingerbread village, a giant toy land, three tunnels of lights and hundreds of giant 3D starbursts, which are new this year. Santa will be waving from a distance, but children can still drop off letters for him.