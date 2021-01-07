Santana; Earth, Wind & Fire

When 7 p.m. July 2 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $49-$149 • More info livenation.com
You can’t keep something called “Miraculous Supernatural Tour” down for long. Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire is a dream pairing, and we’re thankful the July 2020 postponement has led to a 2021 date. It’s the first time the two legendary bands have toured together. Santana will play songs from “Supernatural” and from the Woodstock era, as well as tracks from the 2019 album “Africa Speaks.” There will also be surprises. KCJ