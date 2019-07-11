When 7 p.m. Friday • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $22-$173 • More info livenation.com
Santana is still topping the charts. The classic rock band’s new “Africa Speaks” came in at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. This makes Santana and Barbra Streisand the only acts in Billboard history to score at least one Top 10 album for six consecutive decades. The band’s last album, “Power of Peace,” was recorded with the Isley Brothers and released in 2017. The new album also hit No. 1 on the rock albums and Latin albums charts. By Kevin C. Johnson