Description: Sapper Consulting replaces the cold call.
We help growing companies generate B2B leads, fill their sales pipelines, and secure more customers.
Combining precise targeting; unique, creative email content; and big data, Sapper secures high-quality meetings with decision makers. What separates Sapper from our competitors is that the meetings we secure for our clients more consistently end up in closed deals and new customers. It’s one thing to have a meeting. It’s quite another to have a meeting with an interested prospect that actually results in new business. We specialize in the latter.
Sector: marketing and lead generation
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 2014
Employees: 91
Website: sapperconsulting.com