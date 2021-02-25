Sarah Jane & the Blue Notes visit Blue Strawberry this weekend after a recent gig as part of the Open Air Concert Series. The swing blues band breathes life into forgotten vintage tunes. “We love to do the forgotten songs of the ’20s, ’30s and ’40s and a few of the standards,” says Sarah Jane (aka Sarah Ulrich). It’s about keeping those things alive, basically. History is a big part of my life, and I love that particular period of time.” By Kevin C. Johnson