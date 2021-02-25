Satchel Paige (1906-1982)

Baseball player. Paige played baseball for nine years with the Kansas City Monarchs, starting in 1939. The fastball pitcher led the team to a Negro World Series championship in 1942. He also played with the St. Louis Browns from 1951 to 1953 and then at about age 60 with the Kansas City Athletics. Born in Alabama as Leroy Robert Page, the pitcher would become the first Negro Leagues star inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He died at his Kansas City home.