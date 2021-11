The week of Thanksgiving is traditionally a big one at the movies, with high-profile films arriving to kick off the holiday season. This week's openers alone include "House of Gucci," starring Lady Gaga; "Encanto," with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda; and "Licorice Pizza," Paul Thomas Anderson's joyful, 1970s-set showcase of new talent. Take a look at what's in store, and what has Oscar potential, with our holiday movie guide.