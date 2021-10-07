 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scare up some Halloween fun
0 comments

Scare up some Halloween fun

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Go! Magazine logo

Get ready for some frights — and some family fun, of course, too, as Halloween events kick into full gear in St. Louis. From haunted houses to hay rides and ghost tours to parades, Valerie Schremp Hahn has tracked down dozens of Halloween happenings for this week's Go! Magazine. 

Also in Go!, you'll find Ian Froeb's review of Diego's Cantina in University City as well as music stories by Kevin C. Johnson about the Hillary Fitz Band, St. Vincent, Indiana Rome and more. 

— Amy Bertrand, Post-Dispatch features editor

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News