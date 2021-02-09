Q: Could you see the Cardinals going after Max Scherzer next offseason?
A: Why not at this season's trade-deadline? If the Nationals are out of it.
Q: Why do the Cardinals not sign Yasiel Puig?
A: Same reasons other NL teams have not. He's been a minus-defender in recent seasons, and there is no conclusion on if the DH will be back in the NL. In fact the DH arriving seems less likely now than it did before. Combine that with Puig being league-average-ish offensively in 2019 and lingering concerns about how he would fit on a team, there are plenty of reasons to pause. If he's willing to accept a non-roster invite, do it in a heartbeat. Same for Yoenis Cespedes. Why not?