Q: Any chance the Cardinals sign Max Scherzer next year in free agency so he can end his career in his hometown and replace Adam Wainwright in the rotation?
A: There's always a chance. There's also this reality: The Cardinals will be keeping an eye on the available starters near the trade deadline in July. Check the standings and see where the Cardinals are in the division and where teams like Washington are -- and consider that the Cardinals would be looking for moves that strengthen their October look. A good place to do that is adding a dominant starter for short series. That would be a place the Cardinals, if they're contending and if they're leading, will go shopping.