Schlafly Bottleworks

7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood • 314-241-2337; schlafly.com
Reservations • Encouraged; call 314-241-2337, ext. 2
Hours • 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday
Capacity • 25%; groups limited to six
PPE • Masks required for all guests while entering, exiting or away from table
Because the Bottleworks has a large, covered patio, and midweek reservations were easy to make, four of us were still able to sit outside as storms threatened. Capacity is running about 25%, but the tables were mostly full. Unfortunately, our server seemed exhausted (perhaps from wearing a mask outdoors in high humidity) and wasn’t at the top of his game, which was more annoying than any virus worries. Still, the ease of reservations, large patio and cold beer meant we enjoyed a small get-together and felt relatively safe. Dinner service is available until an hour before closing time. By Jane Henderson
