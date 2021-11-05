Schlafly Full Moon Festival

Schlafly’s Full Moon Festival invites guests to gather for bonfires, pig roasts, a chili cookoff — and the craft brewery’s beer, of course. The menu features a pulled-pork platter with sides, and you can also purchase a sampler of the chilis from the cookoff — and vote for the best. The live music lineup includes the Bottlesnakes, Cara Louise Band and Sativa Gumbo. The Full Moon Festival is a cashless event; visit Schlafly’s website for COVID-19 protocols. By Ian Froeb