Schubert’s Great Symphony

When 10:30 a.m. Nov. 19, 8 p.m. Nov. 20 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$120; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of conductor David Danzmayr — making his SLSO debut — performs Schubert’s Symphony No. 9, “The Great,” at Powell. Also on the program is the U.S. premiere of Anna Clyne’s “PIVOT” — an SLSO co-commission — and Max Bruch’s “Scottish Fantasy,” featuring soloist Simone Porter. By Daniel Durchholz