Cubs Indians Baseball

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber has struggled in the Busch Stadium setting. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Q: Any chance of the Cardinals and Kyle Schwarber joining forces?

A: He's a power hitter on the market. Can't rule it out.

But I do press pause for one reason -- Schwarber has not hit well at Busch.

Busch ranks fifth on the list of stadiums Schwarber has had the most career plate appearances in, trailing Wrigley (of course), Great American, PNC and Miller Park.

His career line (regular and postseason) of .232 average/.339 on-base percentage /.483 slugging percentage drops to .168/.300/.277 at Busch.

He's had 3 homers in St. Louis in 101 at-bats.

I don't love that trend.

