When 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17-18 • Where Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Boulevard • How much $10-$21 • More info jazzstl.org

The always watchable Scooter Brown headlines at the opening of the 2021-22 Jazz St. Louis season. Saxophonist, DJ and composer Brown is forging ahead as a headliner and as a reliable sideman. Attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. By Kevin C. Johnson