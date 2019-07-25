When 7 p.m. Thursday • Where Left Bank Books, 399 North Euclid Avenue • How much Free • More info 314-367-6731
Scott Alexander Hess, formerly of St. Louis, sets his new novel in our fair city, circa 1891. The world’s first skyscraper, called here the Landsworth Building, is designed by one Clement Cartwright, who becomes entangled in a business feud and the target of blackmail. Hess, who says his great-grandfather was an engineer who worked on the Wainwright Building, will talk about his novel at Left Bank Books. By Jane Henderson