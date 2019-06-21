Description: Founded in 1943, Scott Credit Union is a full service financial institution providing financial services for individuals and businesses, including free checking accounts with interest, ATMs, credit and debit cards, new and used vehicle loans, mortgage loans, business services, unsecured lines of credit, savings products, online banking, free online bill paying and much more.
Scott Credit Union, like all credit unions, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that offers banking services. When someone opens an account with a credit union, they become a member and an owner. When the credit union is successful, everyone shares in the success. For example, SCU has given over $11 million back to members in the past 11 years through bonus dividends and loan interest rebates."
Sector: Credit union
Headquarters: Edwardsville
Year Founded: 1943
Employees: 292
Website: scu.org